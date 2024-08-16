The death of a woman last week at a Gilroy home is being investigated as suspicious, police said Aug. 15.

The investigation began after the woman was found dead the evening of Aug. 6 at a home in the 7600 block of Rea Street, according to Gilroy Police.

On the morning of Aug. 16, a SWAT team carried out a high-risk search warrant at the home to collect additional evidence. During the operation, a man was arrested at the home for an unrelated warrant, police said.

The woman’s name was not released and no other details have been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are working with the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Catalina Fraide at 408.846.0335 or by email at [email protected]. Information can be provided anonymously.

