Sobrato’s Kaylee Clayton is a six-rotation outside hitter who has made huge contributions to Bulldogs volleyball and in Club games. Clayton graduated and will now play for one of the top NCAA Division III volleyball programs, Cal Lutheran University in southern California’s Thousand Oaks.

Over the last three seasons, Clayton paced Sobrato to a 52-35 record and three post-season berths. After Sobrato was shifted up to the highest Blossom Valley Athletic League division, the Mt. Hamilton Division, for 2023 and 2024, the Bulldogs more than held their own, finishing in third place in both seasons.

“The last four years that I have had the privilege of coaching Kaylee have been some of the greatest years of my coaching career,” Sobrato coach Daniel Clifton said. “From work ethic to pure talent, to great leadership qualities, Kaylee has it all.

“Our success over the last four years, and the only reason for our move into the Mt. Hamilton Division was because of the greatness that Kaylee brought to our team, and the effort she instilled and brought out of her teammates regardless of the situation we were in.”

Clayton led the team in kills the last two years and notched her name in the school record books for most single-season kills (371) and most career kills (1,021), with the latter most impressive due to the limited Fall 2020 Covid-hindered season.

Additionally, as a six-rotation player, she was a big defensive force, near the top in serve receives on the team every year, totaling 1,271 in her career. Clayton, a four-year varsity performer, was a team captain the last three years, and also garnered a raft of league honors.

Sobrato graduate Kaylee Clayton is pictured signing her letter of intent to play volleyball at Cal Lutheran University, with her parents Brian and Jodee Clayton. Photo: Courtesy of the Clayton family

“Two memorable highlights were sweeping Leigh in three sets on their home court and taking Branham, the 2023 CCS Champions, to five sets in a hotly contested battle that could’ve gone either way on my senior night,” Clayton said. “Even though we didn’t manage to pull off the upset victory, our team rallied together in that moment and played our best volleyball of the season.”

Club volleyball is highly competitive, with the top squads being virtual all-star teams of the better players at different high schools. Clayton has excelled with the Mountain View Volleyball Club under the tutelage of some of the area’s most prominent coaches.

In 15s, she played under Tyler Rigg, who has coached Central Coast Section champions at Branham and Archbishop Mitty. In that season, Clayton’s 15-Red team finished third out of 180 teams in the Club Division at AAU Nationals. Clayton was one of 12 players to receive an All-Star Award for her play.

In 16s, her coach was Will Yuen, a top assistant coach on several of Mitty’s best teams, with state and national titles. Yuen also coached at Mission College and has led the Mitty boys team. Yuen’s MVVC team 16-Red, with Clayton, finished first in their division at AAU Nationals and she received an All-Star Award.

“Kaylee is an athletic undersized outside hitter that has great foot speed and jumping ability,” Yuen said. “Her greatest strength is her competitiveness and her work ethic. Kaylee played a key role as a starting outside hitter on our team’s path to winning a national championship at AAUs in 2023. She was a key six-rotation player offering spectacular defense and kills alongside her infectious energy on the court.”



Clayton cited Yuen’s technical skills that helped push her to a new level. She added that Yuen helped her dream big and realize her potential.

In 17s, she played under Lake Merchen, who took Aptos to a CIF State title in 2019 and now coaches CCS powerhouse St. Francis. Merchen, a star player at Buchanan High in Clovis and at UC Santa Cruz, coached St. Francis’ 34-1 2022 NorCal title team.

Under Merchen’s leadership, the 17-Red team with Clayton had a superb season, including winning the USA Division at the Far Westerns qualifier in Reno.

“I’m proud of what I was able to accomplish as an athlete and person during my club years,” Clayton said. “I was truly blessed to have so many amazing teammates, coaches, friends, and family supporting me along the way.”

As a very young girl, Clayton was most excited about gymnastics. Parents Brian and Jodee Clayton felt a team sport would be good and she added volleyball. Gymnastics looked to be the winner until she made the Martin Murphy Middle School volleyball team as just a sixth-grader. Volleyball became Kaylee’s favorite.

“My parents played volleyball through school (and) adult leagues and continue to play on our beach court,” Clayton said. “They have been major forces for good in my love of the sport, through their passion for the game, dedicated involvement on my teams and unwavering support.”

Clayton cited Sobrato coach Clifton for shaping her into the player she is today. Clayton particularly called out how Clifton helped with the mental game that is crucial for delivering in clutch situations.

“Kaylee’s strengths come both on the court in amazing efficiency and ball control, as well as consistent and uplifting leadership that one would expect from a collegiate level player like her,” Clifton said. “She is incredible at encouraging her teammates throughout tough competition.

“She has been someone I have been able to rely on for starting practices, leading warmups, and helping create an environment where all of her teammates felt comfortable to grow. Kaylee truly grew into every aspect of what you would define a team captain to be.”

Now it’s on to college. The Cal Lutheran Regals are one of the nation’s most prestigious NCAA Division III programs. They have 12 NCAA tournament appearances and won four NCAA Regionals, with a national title in 2015.

“Kaylee is a five-tool player who displayed all of the qualities we are looking for at Cal Lutheran volleyball,” said Regals’ coach Kellee Roesel, who holds an amazing 352-110 record. “She is dedicated to her education and is a wonderful young woman of character who is selfless and hard-working. I am thrilled to welcome her to our family and am more excited to be a part of her life!”