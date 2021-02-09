good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
February 10, 2021
Gilroy High to be considered for mass vaccination site

School district trustees to review agreement for South County site that can serve 1,000 daily

By: Erik Chalhoub
Gilroy High School is poised to become South County’s first mass Covid-19 vaccination site.

On Feb. 11, the Gilroy Unified School District Board of Education will consider allowing Santa Clara County Public Health to operate the site through the end of July.

According to the tentative agreement, the county will use the main and auxiliary gyms for the vaccination clinic, with parking available in the student lot on Princevalle Street. 

The agreement requires the county to fund the site, while the school district waives rental fees.

It also states that all GUSD employees will be allowed to be vaccinated at the site once they are eligible.

The site, which would have the capacity to serve up to 1,000 people a day, is expected to be operational by early March, and run through July 31.

The GUSD Board of Education will meet virtually on Feb. 11 at 7pm. To view the agenda, visit tinyurl.com/2j7ecjuy.

The Gilroy High School site comes at a time when the county is attempting to boost vaccination capacity, even as dose allocations from the state remain stagnant.

According to county data, 210,437 first doses of the vaccine and 55,889 second doses have been administered as of Feb. 8. 

Gilroy had 177 new Covid-19 cases between Feb. 2-8, while Morgan Hill had 94, county data showed.

Erik Chalhoub

