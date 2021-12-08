good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
47.5 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
December 11, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Free phone support for victims of racism, hate crimes

Service available for South County residents

By: Staff Report
621
0

People who have encountered racism or hate crimes in South County can acquire wellness support and coaching services through a free phone line established by a local therapist and other professionals.

The program, known as “The Hopeful Connect,” is an after hours phone support line dedicated to individuals who may have experienced racism or hate crimes. The free service will be available from 8-10pm Dec. 6 to Feb. 6, 2022, by calling 408.782.4736.

Irem Choksy, a licensed mental health therapist who helped create the Hopeful Connect, said hate crime rates in 2021 were the highest in 12 years nationwide. That includes a “sharp increase in crime toward African Americans, Asians, immigrants, seniors and women,” Choksy said in an email.

“Our goal is to support individuals who are impacted by such incidents (so they) have anonymous and free access to support after hours,” Choksy said. “We have dedicated coaches who provide support over the phone.”

The Hopeful Connect was established by Think Hopeful, Inc., and Choksy is one of three people leading the organization’s anti-hate initiative. The program is partially funded by Santa Clara County, Choksy said.

“Our organization is dedicated to making wellness accessible, relatable and affordable. We do this by promoting racial equity through conscious technology,” Choksy said.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Acorns move down, but things are looking up

Emanuel Lee -
The Live Oak High girls soccer team has moved...
COVID-19

First case of Omicron variant reported in Santa Clara County

Staff Report -
Santa Clara County has received its first report of...
News

Supervisors close to adopting new district boundaries

Staff Report -
After hundreds of hours of fierce debate and controversy,...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Acorns move down, but things are looking up

First case of Omicron variant reported in Santa Clara County