Free phone support for victims of racism, hate crimes

People who have encountered racism or hate crimes in South County can acquire wellness support and coaching services through a free phone line established by a local therapist and other professionals.

The program, known as “The Hopeful Connect,” is an after hours phone support line dedicated to individuals who may have experienced racism or hate crimes. The free service will be available from 8-10pm Dec. 6 to Feb. 6, 2022, by calling 408.782.4736.

Irem Choksy, a licensed mental health therapist who helped create the Hopeful Connect, said hate crime rates in 2021 were the highest in 12 years nationwide. That includes a “sharp increase in crime toward African Americans, Asians, immigrants, seniors and women,” Choksy said in an email.

“Our goal is to support individuals who are impacted by such incidents (so they) have anonymous and free access to support after hours,” Choksy said. “We have dedicated coaches who provide support over the phone.”

The Hopeful Connect was established by Think Hopeful, Inc., and Choksy is one of three people leading the organization’s anti-hate initiative. The program is partially funded by Santa Clara County, Choksy said.

“Our organization is dedicated to making wellness accessible, relatable and affordable. We do this by promoting racial equity through conscious technology,” Choksy said.