The 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store recently opened in the Evergreen Village development, located on Cochrane Road near the intersection of Woodview Avenue. Plans for the 20-acre development include restaurants, retail shops, a senior residential facility, hotel, offices and other commercial uses. However, developer Evergreen Devco has said the project stalled after tenants pulled out when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, but permits for a new Starbucks and Taco Bell remain active.