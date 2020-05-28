Firefighters reported a fatality in a house fire in southeast Morgan Hill late Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the structure fire at Windmill Mobile Estates, located off San Pedro Avenue, about 11:15pm May 27, according to Morgan Hill Fire Department Assistant Chief Dwight Good. A doublewide mobile home had caught on fire and was “three-quarters involved” with flames when the first crews arrived. The home was ultimately “completely destroyed” by the flames.

Crews also had “immediate concerns” about the fire spreading to adjacent homes, and those structures suffered minor damage, Good added.

The fire resulted in “one known fatality,” Good said. A dog also died in the blaze. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Authorities have not released details about the death. The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office did not have any information about the fatality when contacted about 10am May 28.

Check back for more details about this incident.