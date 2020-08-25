good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 25, 2020
This map insert shows the SCU Lightning Complex fire area as of the morning of Aug. 25.
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Evacuation warning lifted for some neighborhoods

Other areas remain under warning due to SCU Complex fire

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
Some residents east of Morgan Hill and Gilroy now have more freedom to stay at home, as CalFire has lifted evacuation warnings for some neighborhoods in eastern Santa Clara County.

The following areas are no longer under any evacuation warnings or orders, as of 1pm Aug. 25: South of Eagle View Dr., East of Peet Rd., North of Half Rd., West of Cochrane Rd., West of Coyote Creek.

These areas include the neighborhoods of Coyote Estates and Borello Estates in Morgan Hill, according to City of Morgan Hill staff.

Other areas in east Morgan Hill remain under an evacuation warning due to the SCU Complex fire, which has burned more than 363,000 acres east of Henry W. Coe State Park since Aug. 16.

For updates about the fire and a complete list of evacuation zones, visit the CalFire incident page.

Morgan Hill Times Staff

