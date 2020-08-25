Neighborhoods in east Morgan Hill that were ordered to evacuate due to the SCU Complex fire have now been reduced to an evacuation warning zone.

CalFire released an evacuation update 5pm Aug. 24 that downgraded areas of the county closest to the massive SCU Complex fire to a warning. The following areas of Santa Clara County are now under an evacuation warning: North of Magnolia Ct. and Magnolia Way, East of Lower Thomas Grade along the East Dunne Corridor East of Hwy 101 to Metcalf Rd., East of Coyote Creek, East of Cochrane Rd., East of Hill Rd., South of Main Ave., North of Dunne Ave., West of Shingle Valley Rd. and Anderson Lake, to include the Jackson Oaks and Holiday Lake Estates; South of Metcalf Rd.

Under an evacuation warning, residents are advised to prepare their homes for their absence and leave to safety, but are not required to do so.

These areas had been ordered to evacuate about 3pm Aug. 23. CalFire authorities said too many unpredictable and challenging weather conditions—including a forecast for thunderstorms on Sunday—led to the evacuation order, which lasted just over 24 hours. Earlier thunderstorms were not as strong as predicted, and did not produce significant lightning strikes, according to authorities.

CalFire’s press release about the latest evacuation warning reads, “Please continue to adhere to road closures and any evacuation orders and warnings. A reminder to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area. There will be smoke in the respective areas as firefighters continue firefighting operations. If at any time you feel unsafe, please call 911.”

An evacuation resource center remains open at Ann Sobrato High School, 401 Burnett Ave.

For more information and the most recent updates on the SCU Complex fire, visit the CalFire incident page.