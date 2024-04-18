Downtown Morgan Hill’s Colibri Gallery is hosting the second annual Student Art Show from now through April 27.

The exhibit features artwork created by students in grades 9 through 12 who attend public, private and homeschool in Morgan Hill, says a press release from Colibri Gallery.

For this year’s exhibit, the gallery invited artists Dani Tovik and Kurt Salinas to jury. Out of 131 works submitted, 56 were chosen to be featured in the show for their technical prowess and artistic expression.

Many of the works on display are for sale, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the student artists, says the press release.

All two-dimensional works were professionally framed by Colibri Art and Framing. Cash awards were donated by Ladera Grill restaurant.

The jurors selected the artists listed below in a number of categories for 2D and 3D works:

– Best in Show: Taryn Tsuji’s Untitled painting (teacher Seibert Dowd, Ann Sobrato High School).

– 2D winners: First place, Colby Nigh Surreal Double Exposure photograph (teacher Allan Barnes, Ann Sobrato High School); second place, Kaitlin Duong for her pen and ink drawing Masquerade (teacher Seibert Dowd, Ann Sobrato High School); third place, Zoe Loudenslager’s marker and pen drawing titled Stuck (teacher Adam Hubbard, Oakwood School).

– 3D winners: First place, Zelma Cisneros for her ceramic piece Hangman (teacher Abiam Alvarez, Ann Sobrato High School); second place, Alexan Darwood’s ceramic sculpture Tea Tree (teacher Abiam Alvarez, Ann Sobrato High School); third place, Brook Higgins for her ceramic vase titled L’Oiseau (teacher Abiam Alvarez, Ann Sobrato High School).

– Honorable Mentions: Dylan Nguyen, Kaitlin Duong, and Ciara Looney from Ann Sobrato High School; Khanh Cao and Abigail Dougan from Live Oak High School; Mila Davydon and Rema Alhasan from Oakwood School Students.

Gallery and exhibition hours are 11am-6pm Tuesday through Friday; and 10am-5pm on Saturdays. Colibri Gallery is located 17505 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill.