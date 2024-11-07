Two local ballot measures that regulate how much time the City of Morgan Hill’s elected officials can stay in office are headed to victory in the Nov. 5 election.

Measure A—which sets term limits for the city’s council members, mayor and treasurer—has received about 78.5% “yes” votes as of 1:10pm Nov. 6, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office. A total of 13,189 ballots have been counted in the Nov. 5 Measure A election.

The text of Measure A reads, “Shall the measure amending the Morgan Hill Municipal Code to establish a twelve consecutive year limit on combined mayoral, city council, and treasurer service be adopted?”

After the results are certified, the new term limits law will become effective immediately for two new council members—Soraida Iwanaga and Miriam Vega—who were elected Nov. 5.

Measure B—which extends the Morgan Hill mayor’s term from two to four years—is also headed to victory at the Nov. 5 polls. So far, 7,353 or 55% of voters have said “yes” to Measure B.

The text of Measure B reads, “Shall the measure to have the term of office for the directly elected Mayor of Morgan Hill be four years rather than the current two years be adopted?”

That local law will become effective at the beginning of 2026.

Mayor Mark Turner, who was reelected to his second term on Nov. 5, said he is pleased with the results of Measures A and B.

“I think both can be good for our community,” Turner said. “Having the mayoral election cycle every four years instead of two, saves the city money and allows the mayor more time to focus on the priorities of the city instead of the priorities of campaigning.”

Measured results

Results from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office, as of 1:10pm Nov. 6:

Measure A: 10,352 (78.49%) “yes”; 2,837 (22%) “no”

Measure B: 7,353 (55%) “yes”; 6,011 (45%) “no”

* As of 1:10pm Nov. 6