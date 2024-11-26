Published in cooperation between Techopedia and the Morgan Hill Times

Some important decisions were recently made in the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board elections. Voters selected three new trustees for the board, which will affect the area’s education system for years to come.

Local leaders also have prioritized issues such as the development of housing projects, particularly affordable housing for farmworkers, thanks to new state laws. These efforts come in tandem with developments in state law that aim to provide assistance for low-income farmers and farm workers.

Amid all this, there’s another topic that could affect the area soon—sports betting. As businesses like Circa look to expand into California, the future of sports betting could bring big changes to towns like Morgan Hill. Sports betting has become a major business across the country, with more than half of U.S. states legalizing some form of it.

Online sports betting platforms are driving this growth. These allow players to bet on their favorite teams from the comfort of their own homes, making sports betting more accessible than ever. However, it’s important to note that California currently prohibits both online sports betting and online casinos.

Despite the lack of legal options in California, internationally licensed online casinos can still be accessed from within the state. These often come with plenty of sports betting options as well as perks like bonuses and easy sign-ups, but caution is advised.

As iGaming expert Vlad Grindu notes, “Playing at online casinos for real money is possible in practically every state in the U.S.” However, it’s crucial to choose a reputable platform that has been professionally reviewed to ensure their security protocols and other crucial credentials are above board (source: https://www.techopedia.com/gambling/online-casinos).

For now, it may still seem unlikely that legal online gambling will be a reality in California anytime soon. However, a range of lobbyists and growing calls for legalization of sports betting are growing louder.

While these local developments progress, sports betting is gaining attention across the country and this form of online gambling may soon be allowed even if online casinos aren’t. Circa, a well-known Las Vegas-based company, is preparing to enter new states, including California. According to journalist David Danzis, Circa is currently developing its own technology for a mobile sports betting app. This app is already available in states like Nevada and Colorado, but Circa has big plans to reach even more people.

In many other states, sports betting has already become a major business. More than half of U.S. states now allow some form of sports betting, opening the door for the growth of companies like Circa. One of the main ways people engage in sports betting today is through online casinos. As online betting becomes more common, the demand for these services is growing. Companies like Circa are positioning themselves to meet this demand by improving their online platforms.

Circa is known for its in-person sports betting locations, or sportsbooks, where people can bet on games in person. If sports betting becomes legal in California, there’s a chance that retail sportsbooks could open in local towns. This could bring more visitors to local businesses, hotels, and restaurants, boosting the town’s economy.

However, sports betting still isn’t legal in California. In 2022, two efforts to legalize it were rejected by voters, mainly due to opposition from tribal leaders who have strong control over the state’s gambling industry, which is why online casinos aren’t likely to be legalized anytime soon. Some experts believe that the issue will come back to the ballot in the next few years. David Danzis, who has been following Circa’s expansion plans, says sports betting could return to California ballots as early as 2026, though 2028 might be more likely.

One of the challenges for companies like Circa is dealing with the different rules each state has for sports betting. Some states require people to sign up in person to use a sports betting app. Circa’s founder, Derek Stevens, has said that if California follows similar rules to Nevada, which requires in-person sign-ups, the state could see large investments in retail sportsbooks. These businesses could create jobs and drive more traffic to local businesses.

Even though many local residents may not be familiar with the world of sports betting, the potential for economic growth is worth paying attention to. Experts estimate that the U.S. sports betting industry could reach $37 billion by 2025. If California decides to legalize it, towns like Morgan Hill could benefit from new business and job opportunities.

For now, residents have plenty to focus on with upcoming elections and local projects. But the possibility of sports betting becoming legal in California adds another layer to Morgan Hill’s future. It could mean more business, more jobs, and a stronger local economy.