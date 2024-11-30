A new family farmworker residential development celebrated its grand opening in Morgan Hill on Nov. 20, adding 73 more homes to the city’s stock of affordable housing.

Royal Oak Village, located at 15480 Monterey Road, is the fourth affordable housing community built by Blieu Companies in Morgan Hill, according to city officials. Royal Oak Village is located on a 3.7-acre site west of the intersection of Monterey and Watsonville roads.

Of the 73 affordable units at Royal Oak Village, 30 are dedicated for farmworker housing, 18 are set aside as Rapid Rehousing units for homeless people and families, and 24 are designated for individuals and families earning up to 50% of the area median income.

The new residential project also includes amenities such as a clubhouse, outdoor playground and a dog park.

“California’s farmworkers struggle with housing insecurity with families often being left with no choice but to sleep in their vehicles, in overcrowded conditions or outdoors,” said City of Morgan Hill Assistant City Manager Edith Ramirez. “The Royal Oak Village will deliver much-needed

affordable housing units to South County’s agricultural workforce and our unhoused families, both of which struggle disproportionately with housing instability.

“The City of Morgan Hill is grateful to the County of Santa Clara and Blieu Companies for investing in housing opportunities for our most vulnerable families.”

Royal Oak Village received more than $8 million from Santa Clara County Measure A, which was approved by voters in 2016 and provided housing bonds for affordable housing. The project also received $400,000 from the City of Morgan Hill, according to city staff.

Morgan Hill currently has 3,138 apartment units throughout the city—about 1,900 of which are affordable.

City officials and project representatives said Royal Oak Village brings more living options to some of South County’s most underserved, low-income residents. As one of the first farmworker housing projects in Morgan Hill, Royal Oaks supports a vulnerable segment of the community—offering them a safe and affordable place to live.

The agricultural industry in Santa Clara County employs more than 8,000 residents and contributes about $830 million annually to the economy, city staff said in a press release. Still, there is an estimated shortfall of 1,400 seasonal and 700 long-term housing units to support the employment demands of the local industry.

Other recent affordable rental projects include , the Village at Madrone, a 249-unit, multi-family, affordable residential community by Jemcor, and Morgan Hill Senior Housing by HumanGood, which offers 81 age-restricted one bedroom apartments by Human Good, added the city’s press release.

In addition, 78 new affordable housing units Morgan Hill recently celebrated the opening of Vida by MBK, which offers 389 rental units—78 of which are affordable.