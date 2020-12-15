By Bay City News Service

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake was reported Tuesday morning 2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first quake was reported at 6:58 a.m. Within a minute, it was followed by a 3.6-magnitude quake along the Calaveras Fault in Santa Clara County.

The initial earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 3.5 miles, was 3 miles away from San Jose and 8 miles from Gilroy. The aftershock had a depth of 3.2 miles.

The USGS reported the quakes were felt all the way up to San Francisco and Richmond and in some parts of Santa Cruz County.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.