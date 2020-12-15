good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 15, 2020
2.6 earthquake rattles Morgan Hill
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Earthquakes shake Morgan Hill

Two temblors reported along Calaveras Fault

By: submitted
By Bay City News Service

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake was reported Tuesday morning 2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The first quake was reported at 6:58 a.m. Within a minute, it was followed by a 3.6-magnitude quake along the Calaveras Fault in Santa Clara County.  

The initial earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 3.5 miles, was 3 miles away from San Jose and 8 miles from Gilroy. The aftershock had a depth of 3.2 miles. 

The USGS reported the quakes were felt all the way up to San Francisco and Richmond and in some parts of Santa Cruz County. 

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.

submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

