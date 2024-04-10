A 3.2-magnitude earthquake occurred near the city of Morgan Hill early in the morning April 10, the U.S. Geological Survey said. 

The quake was reported at 1:09am, centered more than 9 miles north of Morgan Hill and nearly 15 miles west-northwest of San Jose, according to the science bureau.

The tremor had a depth of more than three miles, the USGS said.

No damage has been reported in connection with the quake.

Due to the quake, BART said it has reduced the speed of its trains and will “resume normal service as soon as possible.”

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.  

Previous articleEnforcement increases for Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here