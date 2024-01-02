Driver dies in New Year’s Eve collision near Gilroy

At least one died in a vehicle collision near Gilroy on Monday midnight, barely an hour after New Year arrived, according to California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said two vehicles, a Nissan SUV and a Chevy pickup truck, were involved in the fatal crash which occurred at 12:44am Jan. 1 on Highway 152 near Lovers Lane.

Two occupants of the SUV and another from the pickup truck were injured, according to the CHP.

The fatality was confirmed at about 1:26am, the CHP said.

The portion of Highway 152 between Bloomfield Avenue and San Felipe Road was closed around 1:40am. The roadway reopened around 3:15am, according to the CHP.

The traffic death was the second fatality in just over a week in the area of Highway 152 and Lovers Lane. On Dec. 22, a motorist died when their Chrysler collided head-on with an Audi about 1:30am, according to authorities. The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

