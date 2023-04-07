good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 7, 2023
CommunityFeaturedNewsHealthLocal News

Driver dies in accident on Highway 101 in San Martin

Passenger suffered major injuries in April 6 crash

By: Staff Report
One person died and another suffered major injuries in a crash on Highway 101 in San Martin in Santa Clara County on Thursday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

The crash was reported shortly before noon April 6 on southbound Highway 101 south of East Middle Avenue.

CHP investigators determined a 2000 Lexus was heading south in the far left lane when the vehicle veered out of control, overturned in the median and hit the metal guardrail.

The driver, a 72-year-old man from Del Rey Oaks, died at the scene while a 73-year-old female passenger was taken to a hospital with major injuries, CHP Officer Alfredo Uribe said. The name of the man who died was not immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP’s Hollister-Gilroy area office at 408.427.0700.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

