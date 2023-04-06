good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 6, 2023
A Naloxone kit in 2017. The medication is used for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose. Brand names of the drug are: Narcan, Evzio, LifEMS Naloxone, Narcan Neonatal and Narcan Prefilled. (New Brunswick/Nouveau-Brunswick via Bay City News)
FeaturedNewsHealthLocal News

County makes Narcan available at all public libraries

Board approval includes training public library staff to administer opioid reversal medicine

By: Eli Walsh
Santa Clara County will begin providing the opioid overdose-reversing medicine naloxone in all county library branches in an effort to make the treatment more widely available. 

The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously April 4 to make naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, available at all county libraries and to train library staff on how to administer Narcan to someone who has overdosed on an opioid like fentanyl.

Santa Clara County Librarian Jennifer Weeks said the county is also exploring partnerships with cities like San Jose and Mountain View that have their own library systems. 

Narcan has been approved as a prescription drug since 2015 and is the standard treatment to reverse an opioid overdose by reversing or blocking an opioid’s effects on the brain.

“By increasing access to these kits, we can help prevent opioid-related deaths and ensure that our community has the resources it needs to stay safe and healthy,” said Supervisor Otto Lee, who called for making Narcan available at local libraries. 

Other library systems across the country have made Narcan kits freely available to members of the public, including the San Francisco Public Library and the library systems in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Denver.

The Santa Clara County Library’s website can be found at https://sccld.org.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.

Eli Walsh

Support Local Journalism
