Driver dies after colliding with tomato harvester near Gilroy

A 78-year-old Santa Clara man died Sept. 26 after the car he was driving collided with a tomato harvester that was trying to cross Highway 152 east of Gilroy, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, was driving east in a 2021 Toyota RAV4 east of Canada Road at about 7:30am when he collided with the front of the harvester and then came to a stop in a nearby field, according to the CHP.

A good Samaritan stopped to help and call 911 but the man was declared dead at the scene after emergency medical personnel arrived.

His passenger, a 76-year-old Santa Clara woman, was taken to Natividad Medical Center with major injuries, CHP officials said.

The 22-year-old Coalinga man driving the harvester wasn’t hurt in the crash.

No arrests were made and CHP officials said it didn’t appear as if drug or alcohol impairment were factors in the collision.

