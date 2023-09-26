good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 26, 2023
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

Driver dies after colliding with tomato harvester near Gilroy

Accident occurred Sept. 26 on Highway 152 near Canada Road

By: Kiley Russell
A 78-year-old Santa Clara man died Sept. 26 after the car he was driving collided with a tomato harvester that was trying to cross Highway 152 east of Gilroy, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The man, whose name wasn’t released, was driving east in a 2021 Toyota RAV4 east of Canada Road at about 7:30am when he collided with the front of the harvester and then came to a stop in a nearby field, according to the CHP.

A good Samaritan stopped to help and call 911 but the man was declared dead at the scene after emergency medical personnel arrived.

His passenger, a 76-year-old Santa Clara woman, was taken to Natividad Medical Center with major injuries, CHP officials said. 

The 22-year-old Coalinga man driving the harvester wasn’t hurt in the crash. 

No arrests were made and CHP officials said it didn’t appear as if drug or alcohol impairment were factors in the collision.

Kiley Russell

Support Local Journalism
