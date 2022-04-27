good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 27, 2022
The scene at Prova on Monterey Road during the April 29 Wine Stroll. 2017 file photo.
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Downtown Wine Stroll is April 30

By: Staff Report
The Downtown Morgan Hill Wine Stroll will take place 1-5pm April 30, featuring more than 20 local wineries, live music, various shopping and dining options—and even a pet parade. 

Wine Stroll ticket holders will get to sample local wines while perusing downtown Morgan Hill’s shops and restaurants. The event is sponsored by the Morgan Hill Downtown Association. 

As a special treat this year, local nonprofit Air For Paws will host a Doggie Costume Parade, starting at 2pm at the Pop-Up Park at the corner of Second Street and Monterey Road. To register your pup, visit doggieparade.eventbrite.com. Registration costs $10 per dog, and proceeds benefit Air For Paws. Prizes will be awarded for Most Creative, Funniest Costume, Best Tail Wagger and more. 

Tickets for the Wine Stroll cost $55 each, and are good for visits to all wine stops, live music and the Air For Paws events. To purchase Wine Stroll tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p88u25x

Staff Report

