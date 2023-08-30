Downtown for the dogs

The first installment of Morgan Hill’s 4th Saturday Downtown Street Series brought hundreds of dogs of all sizes and breeds—and their human families—to the neighborhood to socialize and enjoy a variety of games, activities and vendors just for the four-legged friends.

The theme of the Aug. 26 event was “Doggy Days of Summer.” The City of Morgan Hill closed Monterey Road to vehicle traffic from Fourth Street to Main Avenue, allowing animals and people to roam freely and safely. Automobile traffic on Monterey Road was replaced with dog agility courses, water features and other dog-related attractions, as well as more than a dozen vendors—many offering artisan pet foods, clothing, accessories, pet portraits and other services.

The event also combined with the city’s Sidewalk Saturdays event, an outdoor market featuring local merchants and craft makers. The fall season of Sidewalk Saturdays continues every Saturday from 9am-1pm in downtown Morgan Hill through Nov. 25.

“It was clear you didn’t need to have a dog to enjoy the event as some people simply attended for the ‘dog-watching’ while dining and shopping downtown,” Morgan Hill Economic Development Coordinator Brittney Sherman said. “Someone told me they didn’t know why, but just walking around and seeing the various dog breeds and personalities put a huge smile on their face and lifted their spirits.”

The next 4th Saturday Downtown Street Series will take place 10am-4pm Sept. 23 on Monterey Road. The theme is “Maker’s Market & Car Show” and will feature live music, outdoor vendors and the Chamber of Commerce Car Show. An outdoor screening of the movie “Cars” will take place at 8pm on Third Street.

Logan Abulhosn and his dog, Molly, pause for scratches and snuggles while navigating a dog agility course that was set up on Monterey Road for downtown Morgan Hill’s Doggy Days event on Aug. 26. Photo: Michael Moore