Chabad dedicates new Jewish center in Morgan Hill

Chabad Jewish Center of South County on Aug. 20 dedicated its new building, marking a significant milestone for the local Jewish community. More than 200 people participated in the occasion with a “Coming Home” celebration of tradition, unity and gratitude, according to Rabbi Mendel Liberow.

The event at the new building, located at 16430 Monterey Road, was testimony to the growth of the local Jewish community as young and old gathered in an unprecedented display of Jewish pride and unity. The streets came alive with traditional dances and jubilant singing as the Torah scroll, symbolizing the heart and soul of Judaism, was carried with reverence to its new home, says a press release from Chabad Jewish Center.

Festivities included a cocktail reception, where attendees had the honor of inscribing the final letters into the Torah scroll, special children’s activities and a sit-down catered dinner with a special video presentation and speeches from various community members, dignitaries and others.

Liberow, director of the Chabad Jewish Center, opened the proceedings by sharing the mission statement of Chabad, emphasizing that “everyone belongs, and everyone should be embraced and loved for who they are. Chabad is here for every person, regardless of their background or affiliation.”

Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner delivered an address that underscored the impact of Chabad on the community. He presented a signed proclamation to the Chabad Jewish Center, recognizing and commending its role in fostering unity, education and spiritual growth.

The emotional highlight of the program came when community members took the stage to share their personal experiences and the transformative role that Chabad has played in their lives, the press release continues. Richard Irving, one of the speakers, spoke about the profound impact Chabad has had on his life by creating a thriving Jewish community.

Chani Liberow, co-director of the Chabad Jewish Center, extended her gratitude to the donors and supporters who made the day possible.

“You are here today, not just as witnesses but as active participants in this transformational moment for our community,” Liberow said.

A highlight of the event was the completion of the Torah scroll, followed by a grand procession that saw the Torah escorted to its new home within the Chabad Jewish Center’s walls. The singing and dancing emphasized a display of Jewish pride that many had never witnessed in South County, says the press release. “As the scroll settled into its permanent spot in the ark within the center, it symbolized not only a welcoming of the new Torah scroll, but a welcoming home, a coming home, for the entire Jewish community,” says the press release. “This new Chabad Jewish Center promises to be a place where Jews of all ages and stages are welcomed inside to explore their heritage, celebrate special occasions and mark Jewish holidays and events.”

For information about the Chabad Jewish Center of South County and its programs, visit JewishMH.com.