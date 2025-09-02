“Between Pattern and Pulse,” a solo exhibition by Iowa-based artist Susan Chrysler White, is the latest show to open at Morgan Hill’s newest gallery, Cura Contemporary. The exhibition opens Sept. 6 and runs through Oct. 26.

“The show features brightly patterned paintings, works on paper, and dazzling acrylic sculptures that reference the anatomical, botanical and spiritual while also drawing from her fascination with collections and visual memories of living abroad,” Cura organizers said. “Instead of using brushes to create her paintings, White pours liquid pigment onto transparent glassine paper, which she folds and presses to create symmetrical imagery.

“Her paintings are not preconceived compositions, instead she works intuitively, cutting and tearing these images and collaging them onto canvas and panel to create a visual narrative.”

White lives and works in Iowa City, Iowa where she taught at the University for several years. Her work has been featured in numerous solo and group exhibitions in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and internationally.

She holds an MFA from UC Davis and a BA from UC Berkeley. In addition to monthly exhibitions, Cura Contemporary offers free and affordable workshops for children as well as art workshops taught by professional artists.

Susan White is shown in her Iowa studio. Photo: Jonathan-David-Sabin

Details

Exhibition Programming:

Artist Talk | Wed, Oct 7th 6 -7:30pm, free (in person and online)

Opening Reception | Sept. 6, 4-6pm, free

Dinner with an Artist: Susan Chryster White | Saturday Sept. 6 at 6:30pm. Cost is $150; An intimate meal catered by Véra served family style surrounded by Susan’s artwork.

Beginning Acrylic Painting: Pattern and Symmetry | Sunday, Sept. 7. Cost is $280; Work directly with Susan in an explorative, abstract and acrylic painting class.

Artist Talk. Oct. 8 from 6-7:30pm, free. In person and virtual program.

Cura Contemporary, 17395 Monterey Road, is open 11am-8pm Tuesday-Sunday. For information, call 408.778.1800; email cu**************@***il.com, or visit curacontemporary.com.