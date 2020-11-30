The daily number of new positive Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Santa Clara County. Local public health officials on Nov. 30 reported 801 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 35,085 since the pandemic began in March.

The current seven-day average of daily new cases is 437, another number that has continued to increase amid an ongoing surge of Covid-19 cases.

Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 are also on the rise in Santa Clara County, with 286 patients currently in hospitals throughout the county, according to the county’s data. Just over 10 percent of all hospital beds in Santa Clara County are occupied by Covid-19 patients as of Nov. 30.

And South County communities continue to suffer from the highest rates of Covid-19 infection in Santa Clara County. As of Nov. 30, the case rate per 100,000 residents was 4,425 in Gilroy; 2,359 in Morgan Hill; and 2,921 in Gilroy, according to the county’s data.

The case rate in San Jose is currently 2,241 per 100,000 residents. Other cities in the county fall far below that rate of cases.

Below is a historical breakdown of Covid-19 cases in Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy, since July:

Covid-19 CASES IN SOUTH COUNTY

Morgan Hill

July 14: 162

July 21: 194

July 22: 213

July 29: 251 (rate per 100,000 population: 572)

Aug. 3: 278

Aug. 10: 341

Aug. 12: 348

Aug. 20: 428

Aug. 31: 497 (rate: 1,133)

Sept. 1: 501

Sept. 15: 572

Sept. 28: 614 (rate: 1,399)

Oct. 19: 650

Nov. 12: 784 (rate: 1,787)

Nov. 17: 839

Nov. 24: 894

Nov. 30: 1,035 (rate: 2,359)

Gilroy

July 14: 323

July 21: 414

July 22: 453

July 29: 524 (rate per 100,000 population: 944)

Aug. 3: 615

Aug. 10: 804

Aug. 12: 815

Aug. 20: 967

Aug. 31: 1,152 (rate: 2,075)

Sept. 1: 1,162

Sept. 15: 1,382

Sept. 28: 1,539 (rate: 2,772)

Oct. 19: 1,655

Nov. 12: 1,878 (rate: 3,382)

Nov. 17: 2,027

Nov. 24: 2,208

Nov. 30: 2,457 (rate: 4,425)

San Martin 95046

July 29: 47 (rate: 780)

Aug. 3: 50

Aug. 10: 56

Aug. 12: 57

Aug. 20: 67

Aug. 31: 78 (rate: 1,295)

Sept. 1: 80

Sept. 15: 100

Sept. 28: 116 (rate: 1,925)

Oct. 19: 127

Nov. 12: 141 (rate: 2,340)

Nov. 17: 145

Nov. 24: 149

Nov. 30: 176: (rate: 2,921)