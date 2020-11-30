The daily number of new positive Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Santa Clara County. Local public health officials on Nov. 30 reported 801 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 35,085 since the pandemic began in March.
The current seven-day average of daily new cases is 437, another number that has continued to increase amid an ongoing surge of Covid-19 cases.
Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 are also on the rise in Santa Clara County, with 286 patients currently in hospitals throughout the county, according to the county’s data. Just over 10 percent of all hospital beds in Santa Clara County are occupied by Covid-19 patients as of Nov. 30.
And South County communities continue to suffer from the highest rates of Covid-19 infection in Santa Clara County. As of Nov. 30, the case rate per 100,000 residents was 4,425 in Gilroy; 2,359 in Morgan Hill; and 2,921 in Gilroy, according to the county’s data.
The case rate in San Jose is currently 2,241 per 100,000 residents. Other cities in the county fall far below that rate of cases.
Below is a historical breakdown of Covid-19 cases in Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy, since July:
Covid-19 CASES IN SOUTH COUNTY
Morgan Hill
July 14: 162
July 21: 194
July 22: 213
July 29: 251 (rate per 100,000 population: 572)
Aug. 3: 278
Aug. 10: 341
Aug. 12: 348
Aug. 20: 428
Aug. 31: 497 (rate: 1,133)
Sept. 1: 501
Sept. 15: 572
Sept. 28: 614 (rate: 1,399)
Oct. 19: 650
Nov. 12: 784 (rate: 1,787)
Nov. 17: 839
Nov. 24: 894
Nov. 30: 1,035 (rate: 2,359)
Gilroy
July 14: 323
July 21: 414
July 22: 453
July 29: 524 (rate per 100,000 population: 944)
Aug. 3: 615
Aug. 10: 804
Aug. 12: 815
Aug. 20: 967
Aug. 31: 1,152 (rate: 2,075)
Sept. 1: 1,162
Sept. 15: 1,382
Sept. 28: 1,539 (rate: 2,772)
Oct. 19: 1,655
Nov. 12: 1,878 (rate: 3,382)
Nov. 17: 2,027
Nov. 24: 2,208
Nov. 30: 2,457 (rate: 4,425)
San Martin 95046
July 29: 47 (rate: 780)
Aug. 3: 50
Aug. 10: 56
Aug. 12: 57
Aug. 20: 67
Aug. 31: 78 (rate: 1,295)
Sept. 1: 80
Sept. 15: 100
Sept. 28: 116 (rate: 1,925)
Oct. 19: 127
Nov. 12: 141 (rate: 2,340)
Nov. 17: 145
Nov. 24: 149
Nov. 30: 176: (rate: 2,921)