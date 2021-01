As of Jan. 11, there have been 83,655 cases of Covid-19 in Santa Clara County. The total includes 2,536 cases in Morgan Hill; 5,556 in Gilroy; and 469 Covid-19 cases in San Martin, according to the county’s coronavirus data dashboard.

The seven-day daily average of new cases in Santa Clara County is 1,253, according to the county. The county’s coronavirus death count is 919 as of Jan. 11.

Below are the most current and historical numbers of Covid-19 cases and deaths in local communities and beyond:

As of Jan. 11:

World: 90,695,701 cases; 1,940,593 deaths

U.S.: 22,529,399 cases; 375,350 deaths

Santa Clara County: 83,655 cases; 919 deaths

Morgan Hill: 2,536 cases

Gilroy: 5,556 cases

San Jose: 55,173 cases

As of Jan. 5:

World: 86,356,854 cases; 1,866,375 deaths

U.S.: 21,036,174 cases; 357,132 deaths

Santa Clara County: 74,359 cases; 747 deaths

Morgan Hill: 2,231 cases

Gilroy: 5,031 cases

San Jose: 49,015 cases

As of Dec. 29:

World: 81,508,329 cases; 1,779,189 deaths

U.S.: 19,334,975 cases; 335,623 deaths

Santa Clara County: 66,270 cases; 652 deaths

Morgan Hill: 1,978 cases

Gilroy: 4,520 cases

San Jose: 43,763 cases

Covid-19 CASES IN SOUTH COUNTY

Morgan Hill

July 14: 162

July 21: 194

July 22: 213

July 29: 251 (rate per 100,000 population: 572)

Aug. 3: 278

Aug. 10: 341

Aug. 12: 348

Aug. 20: 428

Aug. 31: 497 (rate: 1,133)

Sept. 1: 501

Sept. 15: 572

Sept. 28: 614 (rate: 1,399)

Oct. 19: 650

Nov. 12: 784 (rate: 1,787)

Nov. 17: 839

Nov. 24: 894

Nov. 30: 1,035 (rate: 2,359)

Dec. 8: 1,056

Dec. 16: 1,542

Dec. 21: 1,750

Dec. 29: 1,978

Jan. 5: 2,231

Jan. 11: 2,536 (rate: 5,780)

Gilroy

July 14: 323

July 21: 414

July 22: 453

July 29: 524 (rate per 100,000 population: 944)

Aug. 3: 615

Aug. 10: 804

Aug. 12: 815

Aug. 20: 967

Aug. 31: 1,152 (rate: 2,075)

Sept. 1: 1,162

Sept. 15: 1,382

Sept. 28: 1,539 (rate: 2,772)

Oct. 19: 1,655

Nov. 12: 1,878 (rate: 3,382)

Nov. 17: 2,027

Nov. 24: 2,208

Nov. 30: 2,457 (rate: 4,425)

Dec. 8: 2,935

Dec. 16: 3,566

Dec. 21: 4,003

Dec. 29: 4,520

Jan. 5: 5,031

Jan. 11: 5,556 (rate: 10,006)

San Martin 95046

July 29: 47 (rate: 780)

Aug. 3: 50

Aug. 10: 56

Aug. 12: 57

Aug. 20: 67

Aug. 31: 78 (rate: 1,295)

Sept. 1: 80

Sept. 15: 100

Sept. 28: 116 (rate: 1,925)

Oct. 19: 127

Nov. 12: 141 (rate: 2,340)

Nov. 17: 145

Nov. 24: 149

Nov. 30: 176: (rate: 2,921)

Dec. 8: 226

Dec. 16: 280

Dec. 21: 304

Dec. 29: 352

Jan. 5: 417

Jan. 11: 469 (rate: 7,784)