Santa Clara County health officials reported 259 new cases of Covid-19 on July 30, bringing the total to 9,612 positive cases since the pandemic began.

A total of 187 deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in the county, with two new deaths on July 30, according to the county’s online coronavirus data dashboard. There are currently 185 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in Santa Clara County.

In Morgan Hill, 251 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported since March, with a current rate per 100,000 population of 572, according to the county’s website. Gilroy has seen 524 cumulative Covid-19 cases, with a case rate of 944 as of July 30.

The county is also reporting that there have been 350,873 Covid-19 tests conducted since March, with an overall test positivity rate of 3.9 percent.

In nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Santa Clara County, there have been 784 cases of Covid-19 and 84 deaths, according to the county website.