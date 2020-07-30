good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
86.7 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
July 31, 2020
Article Search
SNAPSHOT The data pictured above is from Santa Clara County's website as of July 30.
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Covid-19: By the numbers

County reports total of 187 deaths

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
50
0

Santa Clara County health officials reported 259 new cases of Covid-19 on July 30, bringing the total to 9,612 positive cases since the pandemic began.

A total of 187 deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in the county, with two new deaths on July 30, according to the county’s online coronavirus data dashboard. There are currently 185 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in Santa Clara County.

In Morgan Hill, 251 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported since March, with a current rate per 100,000 population of 572, according to the county’s website. Gilroy has seen 524 cumulative Covid-19 cases, with a case rate of 944 as of July 30.

The county is also reporting that there have been 350,873 Covid-19 tests conducted since March, with an overall test positivity rate of 3.9 percent.

In nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Santa Clara County, there have been 784 cases of Covid-19 and 84 deaths, according to the county website.

Avatar
Morgan Hill Times Staff

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Protesters march against human trafficking

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
About 150 demonstrators marched through downtown Morgan Hill Thursday night in an effort to raise awareness of human trafficking.
Read more
Local News

Property sale could limit Andy’s Orchard crop

Michael Moore |
A property for sale in northeast Morgan Hill is an essential part of one of the oldest productive orchard operations in Santa Clara Valley, according to grower Andy Mariani, who currently leases the agricultural site.
Read more
Business

County investigating Covid-19 ‘cluster’ at Costco

Erik Chalhoub |
County health officials are investigating four Costco...
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Protesters march against human trafficking

Property sale could limit Andy’s Orchard crop