County seeks applicants for commission to redraw supervisorial districts

Santa Clara County is now accepting applicants for the 2021 Advisory Redistricting Commission, an effort to redraw the county’s five supervisorial district boundaries that occurs after every decennial census.

Applications close at 9am on June 1, and 10 commissioners will be appointed next month to the 15-member Advisory Redistricting Commission, with the remaining five seats to be filled in August and September.

“Our efforts during the 2020 Census to ensure an accurate count, combined with the process we’ve put in place now for redistricting, will make sure that supervisorial district boundaries are redrawn to best reflect and serve our diverse community,” County Executive Jeffrey Smith said. “While some jurisdictions in our nation try to suppress the vote, we at the County of Santa Clara came up with a clear, transparent mechanism to empower our residents and improve voter representation.”

Applicants interested in serving as a 2021 Advisory Redistricting Commissioner must be registered voters in Santa Clara County, must be available to serve from June through December of this year, and be able to participate in all meetings of the commission.

Applicants must have experience that demonstrates the ability to comprehend and apply state and federal requirements governing the commission, and can’t be an elected official of the county, family member, staff member or part of a paid campaign staff.

Additionally, anyone interested in serving can’t be candidates for an elective office of the county or serve as an appointed officer.

Commission meetings will be held starting in July, and public hearings and mapping sessions will be held from August to October.

After the initial framework is completed, board reviews will be conducted no later than Dec. 15 in order for the plan to be in effect before the next election cycle and for candidates and voters to know which district they reside in.

“Now is the time for people in our community to participate in a dynamic, exciting public process,” county Board of Supervisors President Mike Wasserman said. “The Advisory Commission members will serve a critical role in gathering community feedback as they develop updated district boundaries and draw mapping that ensures fair representation.”

Applications can be found online at https://countyexec.sccgov.org/2021-redistricting-process/application-2021-advisory-redistricting-commission?mc_cid=7f12c571de&mc_eid=5f05b2b691.