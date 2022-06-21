County parks anticipate a ‘crowded summer’

Although the days are getting shorter, June 21’s summer solstice marked the beginning of many Californians’ favorite season. In Santa Clara County, the summertime brings plenty of places and opportunities to hike, camp, fish, cycle, play and enjoy all kinds of outdoor activities at public parks.

“We’re going to have a crowded summer,” said Tamara Clark, spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Parks department. “People are still enjoying the outdoors as we get through the pandemic. Most of our parks have been pretty busy.”

The county parks system and its staff are still bringing back more in-person programs and events to local facilities. Such programming was cut off for months at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Events include twilight hikes, campfire programs, movie nights and self-guided programs. Registration is required for many of the in-person events. To see full details for summertime events in the county parks and to register, visit parkhere.org.

Parks officials caution that the summertime in Santa Clara Valley can bring its share of hazards, particularly when temperatures climb. Clark said it is important for park users to stay hydrated and always bring plenty of water when planning to be out on the trail or water for a long time. People should make sure their pets have enough water to drink as well.

Park patrons should also be sure to dress in layers so they can cool down or warm up as temperatures change throughout the day, Clark added.

Parks staff are also encouraging residents and their families to volunteer at the parks for the summer. Volunteer positions are open for ongoing commitments—such as work at visitor centers or serving as an interpretive docent—and one-time events such as park beautification days, according to county parks staff.

For information on volunteer needs, visit parkhere.org/volunteer.

County parks info

There are 28 parks in the Santa Clara County Parks system, offering a full range of outdoor activities from hiking and picnicking to camping and fishing, as well as historic sites and educational amenities. For more information about county parks, including how to book a reservation or volunteer, visit the county parks site at parkhere.org.