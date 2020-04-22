Santa Clara County has opened the De Paul Health Center site as a coronavirus testing facility, according to city staff.

County health officials began using the center’s grounds for COVID-19 testing on April 22. The testing is taking place outdoors at the De Paul Health Center in northeast Morgan Hill because the inside of the facility is not ready for use.

The site will serve all patients who have been referred by a Santa Clara County Health System physician, county spokeswoman Joy Alexiou said. The site will typically have a primary physician available. The site will also be testing health system employees and uninsured patients who are referred through the county health system.