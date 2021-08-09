good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Housing in Morgan Hill
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

County hosts ‘Let’s Talk Housing’ virtual meetings

Aug. 11 session includes cities of Morgan Hill, Gilroy

By: Bay City News
Two virtual meetings are taking place this week on housing issues in Santa Clara County.

The first meeting on Monday will include the cities of Cupertino, Los Altos, Saratoga and Monte Sereno, while the second on Wednesday includes Gilroy, Morgan Hill and unincorporated parts of the county. Both meetings are at 6pm.

The events are part of “Let’s Talk Housing,” a collaborative effort by cities and the county as they address the state’s Housing Element law. The law requires local governments to address projected housing needs of the community and adjust the plan every several years given changes in demographics and housing demands.

The series of events includes a meeting Aug. 18 for Campbell and Los Gatos, a Aug. 30 meeting for Santa Clara, Mountain View, Sunnyvale and Milpitas, and a meeting on Sept. 2 for the city of San Jose, all also scheduled for 6pm.

More details about the initiative and how to register for the upcoming events can be found at https://www.letstalkhousingscc.org/

