good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
62.9 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
July 5, 2023
Article Search
This map shows the layout of the 269-home Crosswinds project at the corner of Mission View and Half roads in northeast Morgan Hill. Photo courtesy City of Morgan Hill
NewsBusinessLocal NewsPoliticsCommunityFeatured

Council approves 269-home Crosswinds project

Questions raised over potential environmental impacts

By: Michael Moore
36
1

The Morgan Hill City Council recently certified an environmental study and approved permits for a 269-home development at the southwest corner of Mission View and Half roads. The city’s planning commission had recommended the project’s approval at a previous meeting. 

Known as Crosswinds, the project is proposed by Dividend Homes on a 33-acre parcel. The project will be built in three phases, with the first phase consisting of 94 homes, according to the developer. 

The site is across Half Road from the rear side of Live Oak High School’s campus, and is surrounded by currently vacant properties. The proposed Crosswinds property is “mostly undeveloped” with grassland and inactive agricultural fields, says a city staff report. 

The city council at the June 21 meeting unanimously approved the certification of an Environmental Impact Report, but not without voicing concerns about the potential “significant and unavoidable” impacts of the project related to traffic and agricultural resources. 

The council also approved Crosswinds’ vesting tentative map and design permit. 

The Morgan Hill Planning Commission voted to recommend the same approvals at its May 23 meeting. 

Council member Marilyn Librers said, despite the concerns, Dividend Homes’ history of dependable and high-quality construction in Morgan Hill is encouraging. 

“Our city is going to grow whether we like it or not. Why not go with a dependable developer who puts out a good product and will listen to our concerns…and build what we need, instead of leaving a patch of weeds there for someone who could come in and build something a lot less quality,” Librers said June 21. 

Crosswinds is another in a recent long line of development proposals known as “SB330 projects” in Morgan Hill, referring to an emergency housing law approved by the state legislature in 2019. That law overrides Morgan Hill’s decades-old housing control program and makes it easier for developers to gain residential building permits from local authorities. 

“My frustration is with regards to the process,” Council member Rene Spring said. “We have a process but we can’t really say no. If we say no, (we’ll see) a lawsuit.”

By certifying an EIR that cites significant and unavoidable impacts, the council also had to approve a “statement of overriding considerations” that declares the public benefits of the project outweigh the potential impacts. In response to a question from the public, City Attorney Don Larkin said that in Crosswinds’ case, the overriding public benefit is that approving the project would keep the city in compliance with SB330, thus staving off costly penalties for Morgan Hill’s taxpayers. 

The significant impact on agriculture cited in the EIR has to do with the fact that the 33-acre Crosswinds parcel includes 16 acres of prime farmland on top of which Dividend plans to build. To mitigate the impact, Dividend has agreed to pay for the permanent preservation of an equal acreage of farmland elsewhere in the state. 

City staff noted that the farmland within the Crosswinds project area has not been actively farmed for many years. 

The EIR also found that the 269 new homes on the site would result in transportation impacts related to the likely vast increase in “vehicle miles traveled” in the area surrounding the development, according to city staff. 

To partially mitigate the transportation impact, the developer will be required to provide annual public transportation passes for the new Crosswinds residents. The developer will also make a financial contribution to MoGo, the city’s on-demand rideshare service. 

A variety of styles of homes is proposed at Crosswinds—specifically 56 single family houses, 64 duets and 149 condominiums, according to city staff. Fifteen percent of the units are designated as affordable housing. 

“The project would include recreational areas including a clubhouse, pool, children’s play area, and barbeque/picnic areas,” says a city staff report. “The project would also include pedestrian paths, and landscaping, including trees and lawn areas.”

Dividend Homes applied for the project in June 2022, and since then has completed an environmental impact report and an impact mitigation program. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

1 COMMENT

  1. All the local cities I read about are unhappy with the requirements to build new housing. I can certainly remember when Morgan Hill was a slow growth city. What we all need to do is kick out all those state senators and representatives who approve SB330 type requirements and remove this law from Ca. Where is all the water to come from, where are all the new schools, jobs, sewage treatment plants, etc. Lawmakers listen to developers who keep them elected, not to the public. Shame.

    • Please sign me up for the newsletter - No

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Religion: The best ideals and a challenge

submitted -
The Father of our nation, George Washington, had a...
Letters

Letter: We must ensure equality for online charter school students

submitted -
As a parent advocate for quality education and equitable...
Community

Letter: Longing for simpler times upon exit from Morgan Hill

submitted -
I am a 50-year-old man who has spent my...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,250FollowersFollow
2,848FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Religion: The best ideals and a challenge

Letter: We must ensure equality for online charter school students