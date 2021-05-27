Coroner identifies victims of VTA shooting

The toll of fatalities in the mass shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority maintenance yard in San Jose rose to nine late Wednesday night.

Alex Ward Fritch, 49, who had been in critical condition since being taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Wednesday morning, died from his injuries, the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner.

Previously announced victims killed by the gunman are Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63.

The Medical Examiner-Coroner said it had notified all next of kin.

The gunman, an employee of the maintenance yard identified by various media outlets as Samuel Cassidy, 57, was also found dead near the maintenance yard at 101 West Younger Avenue in San Jose with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the preliminary investigation.

