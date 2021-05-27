good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 27, 2021
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Coroner identifies victims of VTA shooting

Death toll climbs to 10

By: Staff Report
The toll of fatalities in the mass shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority maintenance yard in San Jose rose to nine late Wednesday night.   

Alex Ward Fritch, 49, who had been in critical condition since being taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Wednesday morning, died from his injuries, the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner.  

Previously announced victims killed by the gunman are Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63.   

The Medical Examiner-Coroner said it had notified all next of kin. 

The gunman, an employee of the maintenance yard identified by various media outlets as Samuel Cassidy, 57, was also found dead near the maintenance yard at 101 West Younger Avenue in San Jose with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the preliminary investigation.

Staff Report

