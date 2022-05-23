good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
A map produced by developer MBK Rental shows the layout of the 389-unit Vida apartment project, located north of Sutter Boulevard between Butterfield Boulevard and Monterey Road.
NewsEconomyFeaturedLocal News

Construction begins on 389-unit apartment complex in Morgan Hill

Grand opening of Vida project expected in late 2023

By: Staff Report
The developer of a 389-unit apartment complex off Sutter Boulevard in Morgan Hill is eyeing completion of the project in late 2023.

Construction started in April on the project, known as Vida. The developer, MBK Rental Living, is planning a groundbreaking ceremony with local officials in early June, says a press release from MBK Rental Living.

The project is located on a 19.5-acre site at the northwest corner of Sutter and Butterfield Boulevards. The project will also be bound by Jarvis Drive to the north and Monterey Road to the west.

MBK Rental announced its recent acquisition of the project in the May 17 press release. MBK is partnering with Haseko Corporation in developing the apartment complex.

“Vida marries the best of location, comfort and culture to a location that is in need of housing,” says the press release.

The project will consist of two- and three-story buildings that will offer one- and two-bedroom garden-style apartments. Amenities include a fitness center with a yoga room; resort-style pool with a separate area for a children’s pool, clubroom and game lounge and a California room, says the press release. There will also be co-working space with semi-private pods and fully landscaped outdoor spaces—encouraging residents to “indulge in a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle.”

“Our future residents’ lifestyles have guided our decisions in this community every step of the way,” said Lisa Cabral, Senior Manager of Design and Marketing of MBK Rental Living. “We know they’ll be inspired to take advantage of all that Morgan Hill has to offer, including farmer’s markets, art galleries, wineries, and hiking to name a just a few, and we want to provide them with a warm, inviting place to land with elevated amenities that cater to their busy lifestyles.”

Ryo Yamakawa, President of Haseko America, Inc., added, “Haseko is proud to be partnering with experienced and trustworthy developer, MBK Rental Living in its fourth apartment joint venture. We are confident that the Silicon Valley gateway location with well-designed lifestyle-oriented apartments brings success into our project. We are continuing to seek more investment opportunities in the residential field and expand our business in the United States.”

The 389-unit project includes 78 units for “very low-income” residents, according to the City of Morgan Hill’s website.

MBK expects Vida to celebrate its grand opening in late 2023.

Staff Report

