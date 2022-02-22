Constantine to deliver ‘State of the City’ speech March 9

Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine will deliver his 2022 State of the City address from 7-8pm March 9. The mayor will reflect on the prior year’s challenges and accomplishments, and set the stage for what is to come in Morgan Hill in 2022, according to the city’s “Weekly 411” newsletter.

The speech will be delivered online, and residents can participate via the Zoom app by visiting https://bit.ly/2022StateoftheCityAddress. Interested participants can also join in by calling 669.900.9128 and entering Webinar ID 863 7717 5045 when prompted.

Questions can be submitted to the mayor in advance by email, to [email protected]. Questions should be submitted before 5pm March 7. Questions can also be asked live during the online Zoom event.

The mayor’s State of the City address will also be streamed on the city’s Facebook page, Channel 17 and the city’s website at morganhill.ca.gov.