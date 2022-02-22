good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
February 22, 2022
Rich Constantine
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Constantine to deliver ‘State of the City’ speech March 9

Address will occur virtually; residents invited to participate online

By: Staff Report
Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine will deliver his 2022 State of the City address from 7-8pm March 9. The mayor will reflect on the prior year’s challenges and accomplishments, and set the stage for what is to come in Morgan Hill in 2022, according to the city’s “Weekly 411” newsletter. 

The speech will be delivered online, and residents can participate via the Zoom app by visiting https://bit.ly/2022StateoftheCityAddress. Interested participants can also join in by calling 669.900.9128 and entering Webinar ID 863 7717 5045 when prompted. 

Questions can be submitted to the mayor in advance by email, to [email protected]. Questions should be submitted before 5pm March 7. Questions can also be asked live during the online Zoom event. 

The mayor’s State of the City address will also be streamed on the city’s Facebook page, Channel 17 and the city’s website at morganhill.ca.gov

Staff Report

