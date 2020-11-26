Two local Jewish congregations will host online and socially distant celebrations of Hanukkah, which begins Dec. 10 and continues through Dec. 18.

Congregation Emeth, based in Morgan Hill, will hold an online candle lighting for each of the eight nights of Hanukkah. Each night, the congregation will honor a different group or individual within the community.

Throughout Hanukkah, Congregation Emeth will also host a variety of events on select nights, including cooking demonstrations, a family Shabbat service, storytimes, online parties and more.

For more information about Congregation Emeth’s Hanukkah celebrations, visit emeth.net.

In previous years, Congregation Emeth has celebrated Hanukkah with a potluck dinner in the synagogue social hall, located at 17835 Monterey Road, on the Friday night during Hanukkah. The potluck was followed by an Erev Shabbat service and lighting of the menorah, a nine-branched candelabra used during Hanukkah celebrations.

Congregation Emeth has also led community celebrations of Hanukkah in downtown Morgan Hill.

Chabad hosts Dec. 13 drive-in celebration

The Chabad South County Jewish Center, also based in Morgan Hill, has invited the public to a Dec. 13 drive-in menorah lighting and Hanukkah celebration at the Morgan Hill Aquatics Center solar panel parking lot.

“The event is open to the entire South County community and all safety guidelines will be followed,” says a press release from the Chabad South County Jewish Center. Participants will be able to watch the ceremony from their vehicles and enjoy holiday treats, which will be safely distributed to each car.

The celebration will include a grand menorah lighting and holiday greetings from local officials including Morgan Hill City Manager Christina Turner. Music and a “spectacular fire show” will conclude the event.

“Now, more than ever, we can all learn from the Menorah’s universal message of radiating light,” said Chabad’s director, Rabbi Mendel Liberow. “Despite the greatest darkness, light will always prevail! Even a small amount of light dispels much darkness. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, makes all the difference.”

The Dec. 13 drive-in event will start at 4pm. The Aquatics Center parking lot is located at 16200 Condit Road.

Registration is required beforehand. To register, visit jewishmh.com/chanukah.