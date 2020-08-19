Henry W. Coe State Park is closed to all user entry and activity until further notice due to a number of wildfires.

The fires are part of what CalFire has named the “SCU Lightning Complex” fire, which consists of several blazes in the Central Coast sparked since last weekend by lightning strikes from summer thunderstorms.

“If you have a reservation in our campground you will receive a refund due to the park closure,” reads a notice on Henry W. Coe State Park’s website.

Coe Park is located east of Morgan Hill and Gilroy in unincorporated Santa Clara County. With entrances on East Dunne Avenue in Morgan Hill and Gilroy Hot Springs Road in Gilroy, it is the largest state park in northern California.

The SCU Lightning Complex fire has burned more than 85,000 acres in numerous locations in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties.

Anyone with questions about activity at Henry W. Coe State Park can call (408) 779-2728 or email [email protected]