August 19, 2020
This map posted on Henry W. Coe State Park's social media pages shows the locations of fires burning in and around the park as of Aug. 18.
Coe Park closed due to wildfires

Users with reservations can seek refund

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
Henry W. Coe State Park is closed to all user entry and activity until further notice due to a number of wildfires.

The fires are part of what CalFire has named the “SCU Lightning Complex” fire, which consists of several blazes in the Central Coast sparked since last weekend by lightning strikes from summer thunderstorms.

“If you have a reservation in our campground you will receive a refund due to the park closure,” reads a notice on Henry W. Coe State Park’s website.

Coe Park is located east of Morgan Hill and Gilroy in unincorporated Santa Clara County. With entrances on East Dunne Avenue in Morgan Hill and Gilroy Hot Springs Road in Gilroy, it is the largest state park in northern California.

The SCU Lightning Complex fire has burned more than 85,000 acres in numerous locations in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties.

Anyone with questions about activity at Henry W. Coe State Park can call (408) 779-2728 or email [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Air quality rated ‘unhealthy’ for high-risk groups

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
Authorities continue to warn of harmful and deteriorating air quality as smoke drifts into the South Valley region from numerous wildfires burning in the Bay Area, Salinas Valley and beyond.
Read more
Local News

Ford Store owner to open Chrysler dealership in Morgan Hill

Michael Moore |
The owner of the Ford Store Morgan Hill in July secured a tax incentive deal with the City of Morgan Hill to help open a new car dealership on Condit Road.
Read more
Local News

Heatwave will continue through weekend

Michael Moore |
The National Weather Service since last Friday has issued excessive heat warnings every day in the Bay Area and beyond. Those advisories are likely to continue through this weekend.
Read more
