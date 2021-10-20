Photos: Classics cruise through Morgan Hill

Local families, visitors and classic car enthusiasts enjoyed the warm fall sunshine Sunday afternoon, as the Morgan Hill Downtown Association Classic Car Cruise motored through town.

More than 100 classic cars from around the world participated in the Oct. 17 cruise, according to the Downtown Association.

Cruisers gathered at the starting point at Hobby Lobby off Cochrane Road. They cruised south on Highway 101 to Tennant Avenue, before making their way to downtown Morgan Hill on Monterey Road.

In a social media post, the Morgan Hill Downtown Association thanked John Bautista and Rachael Hill “for mustering up the participants.”

The association organized the event “to cheer the spirits of our wonderful residents and visitors,” the Oct. 17 Facebook post adds.

Photos: Juan Reyes

Photos: Juan Reyes

Photos: Juan Reyes

Photos: Juan Reyes

Photos: Juan Reyes