good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
63.4 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
October 20, 2021
Article Search
Photos: Juan Reyes
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Photos: Classics cruise through Morgan Hill

Downtown Association hosts Classic Car Cruise

By: Staff Report
47
0

Local families, visitors and classic car enthusiasts enjoyed the warm fall sunshine Sunday afternoon, as the Morgan Hill Downtown Association Classic Car Cruise motored through town.

More than 100 classic cars from around the world participated in the Oct. 17 cruise, according to the Downtown Association.

Cruisers gathered at the starting point at Hobby Lobby off Cochrane Road. They cruised south on Highway 101 to Tennant Avenue, before making their way to downtown Morgan Hill on Monterey Road.

In a social media post, the Morgan Hill Downtown Association thanked John Bautista and Rachael Hill “for mustering up the participants.”

The association organized the event “to cheer the spirits of our wonderful residents and visitors,” the Oct. 17 Facebook post adds.

Photos: Juan Reyes
Photos: Juan Reyes
Photos: Juan Reyes
Photos: Juan Reyes
Photos: Juan Reyes
Photos: Juan Reyes
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Local Scene: Philanthropy Night is Nov. 12

Staff Report -
Ferguson makes Dean’s List Rachel Ferguson, of Morgan Hill, was...
High School Sports

Sobrato High girls tennis team high achievers on and off the court

Emanuel Lee -
Although the Sobrato High girls tennis team has struggled...
Local News

Planning commission approves 23-home project

Michael Moore -
The developer of a proposed “infill project” on Spring...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Philanthropy Night is Nov. 12

Sobrato High girls tennis team high achievers on and off the...