The City of Morgan Hill will host a free Covid-19 vaccination clinic 4-7pm May 3 at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road. First, second and booster vaccines will be available for walk-ins and appointments.

No insurance or proof of immigration status is required. Vaccine options available are Pfizer and Moderna, says an announcement from the city.

The clinic is organized and hosted by the City of Morgan Hill and Safeway.