An effort to show solidarity between the City of Morgan Hill and those who are suffering here and abroad due to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict exposed a deep rift between community members at a recent city council meeting.

The March 6 discussion left some council members wondering out loud if the divisions they witnessed in City Hall meeting chambers can be repaired.

Morgan Hill City Council member Yvonne Martinez Beltran said she wanted to bring a “sustainable peace resolution” to a future meeting for a council vote as a way for the elected body and the city “to support all of our community,” she said at the March 6 meeting.

Numerous other city councils in the region—including Gilroy, Hollister and Santa Cruz—have considered or adopted similar resolutions recently regarding the conflict that started Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel and killed more than 1,200 people and captured more than 200 hostages.

In the months since Oct. 7, subsequent offensives by the Israeli military into Gaza have led to the deaths of more than 30,000 Gazans, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

At the March 6 meeting, the council ultimately decided not to formally consider adopting a resolution, but not before allowing public comment on the topic. For about an hour, more than 60 members of the public spoke about Martinez Beltran’s proposal—many of them commenting passionately about the impact of the international conflict on their own families, congregations and neighborhoods.

Martinez Beltran said she had met with a number of groups and individuals, including the faith-based community in Morgan Hill in drafting a “statement for sustainable peace for Israel and Palestine.”

That draft was not included in the March 6 council meeting agenda, but Martinez Beltran shared it with the public.

“It is important we acknowledge the pain and suffering being experienced locally by our neighbors who have been impacted by the war in Israel and Palestine,” Martinez Beltran wrote in her request for a council agenda discussion on the resolution. “It is important we

denounce any antisemitism, anti-Arab or Islamophobic sentiments, incidents, violence, etc. It is important we reaffirm our neighbors’ sense of safety here in Morgan Hill, our home, so everyone knows they are supported and valued at home.”

Council members and some members of the public commented on the palpable tension at the March 6 meeting, which was obvious even as attendees were standing outside the council chamber building, waiting to enter before the meeting began.

A young boy who spoke during the public hearing said someone in the audience had made disparaging remarks about his father earlier in the evening. During some of the comments, portions of the audience intermittently erupted into shouting and name calling between groups for and against a peace resolution.

One speaker said members of the public “were almost fist fighting” over the Israel-Gaza conflict as they waited to enter the meeting room.

An adult member of the public said, “I could feel the tension waiting for the door to open. You can see the line between the two groups. This is disastrous. This can only create more tension and hate.”

Many of those against a resolution told the council that the consideration of such a document would serve to stoke division in Morgan Hill, at a time when reports of antisemitism and islamophobia are on the rise in cities throughout the region.

Others who spoke in support of a resolution said it could help stop the ongoing deaths—including those of children—in Gaza and Israel, and forestall a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza which has faced significant destruction in the conflict.

Some raised their voices and held up photos when they spoke to the council.

The council and city clerk also received thousands of emails on the subject of an Israel-Gaza resolution after it was listed as a possible “future agenda item” on the March 6 meeting agenda.

After the public comment segment was complete, Council member Rene Spring admonished the audience for the divisive comments and behaviors expressed at the meeting.

“It is heartbreaking,” Spring said. “I am drained emotionally because of what you are asking us to do. You are so mean to each other. This is Morgan Hill—we don’t do that in Morgan Hill, so knock it off.”

Spring added that a council resolution is “not the answer” to achieving peace.

Council member Gino Borgioli, when it was his turn to speak during the March 6 discussion, said he was “distracted” by a group of audience members who appeared to be displaying an obscene hand gesture.

Borgioli noted that the city council should stick to local public service and not international affairs.

“Making a resolution on anything other than [what is] in the purview of Morgan Hill is going to be very divisive to our community and incite much more hatred [amongst] our citizens,” Borgioli said.

Martinez Beltran clarified that her proposed resolution had not called for a “ceasefire,” although some members of the audience had referred to the effort as such.

“I don’t know what we do” to promote peace, Martinez Beltran said through tears in reaction to the audience tension. “This is my home. I’m watching all of you sit here and say these horrible things when we’re not even talking about [a ceasefire]. We’re talking about a peace resolution.”

Borgioli said after the meeting that the division within Morgan Hill expressed at the March 6 meeting is in dire need of repair, and he thinks the city’s faith leaders should take the lead.

“I wanted to implore the faith community to get together and really try and bring about more civil peace within the community,” Borgioli said. “I believe that the only way—from what I saw which was pretty shocking relative to the hate going back and forth in the chamber—to bring about education, civility and respect is to get the faith community leadership involved.”