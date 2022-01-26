City Council hosts redistricting workshop Feb. 16

The deadline to submit a City Council redistricting map for consideration by the elected council is 5pm Jan. 31, according to city staff.

All draft maps are available for public review on the city’s redistricting webpage at http://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/2182/Draft-Maps.

A City Council workshop will be held at 5:30pm Feb. 16. At the workshop, the city council and participating members of the public will review and discuss all draft maps. The council will provide direction on which maps it would like to move forward with.

The final district maps must be adopted by April 17, in accordance with California law, city staff said in a press release. In advance of that date, at the March 2, City Council meeting, the council will conduct a public hearing and may adopt the final district map.

Residents are encouraged to participate via Zoom:

Join via Zoom: https://bit.ly/MHCityCouncilMeeting

or call 669.900.9128; Webinar ID: 873 3200 8380

This will bring to conclusion the city’s redistricting process, which began this past summer.

Since August 2021, the City of Morgan Hill has hosted three public hearings and 10 community workshops on redistricting to gather input from residents on how district boundaries should be redrawn based on the state-adjusted 2020 Census data.

During the third public hearing on Dec. 15, the city council was presented with the first round of draft district maps, including three maps submitted by the public and three produced by the city’s demography firm, National Demographics Corporation.

The Morgan Hill City Council reviewed and discussed each map using the interactive review map. At the public hearing, the council requested a legal analysis on questions raised by the public related to the criteria used to draft new maps, including the requirement of geographic contiguity.

The analysis is available on the Redistricting website at http://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/2221/FAQs.

Members of the public can email any questions, comments and map suggestions to [email protected], or call the City Clerk at 408.310.4678.

For more information on Morgan Hill’s redistricting process, visit Morgan-Hill.ca.gov/2179/Redistricting-2021.