The City of Morgan Hill is getting ready to expand its police department headquarters on Vineyard Boulevard to allow more space for detectives, traffic officers and training.

The city began soliciting contractor bids for the $200,000 project in late 2023, with a deadline of Jan. 17. The project does not include any structural additions, but rather the removal of a wall so MHPD can expand into an attached, 6,000-square-foot unit on the north end of the existing station, according to city staff.

MHPD Capt. Mario Ramirez noted that since the department moved into its current headquarters in 2005, that northern unit has been leased as a private commercial space. “As the department continues to grow, the need to occupy this area has become apparent,” Ramirez said.

Additional work on the expansion project includes “electrical, HVAC, concrete flat work outside of building, and other miscellaneous work associated with tenant improvements,” says the city’s bid announcement.

The improved area of the station will house MHPD’s Special Operations unit, which includes the detective bureau and traffic team, Ramirez said.

The current, longtime detective bureau at the other end of the building will transition to an officer training room.

“This will allow us to have a dedicated training area to ensure our officers are updated on all training needs and provide them the resources to continue to advance their careers and provide the best customer service to our community,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said the city expects the expansion project to be complete and ready for officers to move in by the end of this year.