November 24, 2020
CineLux Theatres Area Manager Christopher Gunsky sits inside one of the Gilroy theater's newly remodeled auditoriums. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
BusinessFeaturedLocal NewsNews

CineLux to continue take-home events

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
CineLux Theatres has temporarily shut down its movie theaters due to Covid-19 restrictions, but will continue to host take-home concession events.

“Our cinemas have been placed on pause in compliance with state and local health response to Covid-19,” said Paul Gunsky, the second-generation owner of CineLux Theatres. “We enjoyed welcoming back our guests to our theaters and look forward to reopening soon.”

During this temporary closure period, CineLux will be hosting take-home concession events every Friday and Saturday from 4-7pm at its Morgan Hill, Scotts Valley, Capitola and Almaden locations. These events allow the company to provide continued employment to its staff members despite the interruption to its regular operations. 

Due to the change in seasons, CineLux announced earlier that it would be pausing its drive-in theater at its new CineLux Gilroy Cafe & Lounge, but added that the program will be back.

For information, visit CineLuxTheatres.com and follow CineLux Theatres on Facebook and Instagram.

