Bike Therapy in Morgan Hill earned the title of “America’s Best Bicycle Shops” for the second year in a row.

Awarded by the National Bicycle Dealers Association (NBDA), America’s Best Bike Shops certification rewards overall excellence in store layout and visibility, user-friendly displays, compelling product merchandising, smooth traffic flow, and engaged and passionate staff.

Fewer than 150 stores qualified for the honor this year.

“We are elated and honored to receive this award again,” said co-owner Doug Hall. “We are committed to making customers feel very welcome and at home and, in current conditions, feeling safe. Everything we do is designed to put customers first, from product selection and store merchandising, to staff training and communicating with customers. Everyone on our staff is passionate about helping people find the right bike and making our customers feel comfortable with their experience—in the store, online and on their bike.”

The designation is confirmed with mystery shoppers, who evaluated the store through phone and email contacts, website appeal and accuracy, and online experience, from a customer’s perspective.

Bike Therapy’s employees are the secret to its success, according to sales manager Sahara Almquist.

“The pandemic is challenging on so many levels and we work hard to find all the bikes people want and keep wait times down with the limits on people in the store,” Almquist said. “Our commitment to customer service is unwavering, and we have a great team here who is honored to receive this award.”

The NBDA also looks for bike shop involvement in local and national cycling advocacy. Bike Therapy supports many local events and organizations with time, bike support, and financial contributions. One of their initiatives is the South County Composite Mountain Bike team, founded to offer competitive racing and adventure riding to middle school and high school students around the region.

For information, visit www.ridemorganhill.com.