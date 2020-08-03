good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 3, 2020
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsPolitics

Challengers pull papers for Mayoral, Council election

Candidate qualifying period for Nov. 3 ballot ends Aug. 7

By: Michael Moore
Morgan Hill’s mayor and two city council members will be challenged for their seats in the Nov. 3 election, as a total of eight candidates so far have expressed interest in running for the three local offices.

The city treasurer’s office, currently occupied by David Clink, will also be challenged in the upcoming election. Former City Council member Caitlin Robinett Jachimowicz has pulled papers to run against Clink in that race. Clink has also pulled papers to run for re-election. 

The official end of the qualifying period for candidates to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot is Aug. 7. Morgan Hill Deputy City Clerk Michelle Bigelow this week released a list of prospective candidates who have expressed interest in running for the four local offices.

For the office of Mayor, incumbent Rich Constantine has pulled and filed papers to run for re-election. Candidate Allen Abrams has pulled papers to challenge Constantine, but as of Aug. 3 has not yet filed the paperwork making his candidacy official.

Constantine will be running for his second term as Mayor of Morgan Hill.

The city’s elected mayor serves a two-year term. Council members and the city treasurer serve four-year terms.

Choices for two city council districts—Districts A and C—will also appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. Incumbent and longtime council member Larry Carr has filed his paperwork to run for re-election in District A. Challenger Julia Raia has pulled paperwork to run for the District A seat as well, Bigelow said.

In Council District C, incumbent Rene Spring will be running for his second four-year term, and filed his candidacy paperwork July 20. Two potential candidates—Joshua Woodward and Juan Miguel Munoz Morris—have shown interest in challenging Spring on the District C ballot, according to Bigelow.

Council District A covers the southwest portion of Morgan Hill. District C represents the northwest portion of the City of Morgan Hill.

Election officials are predicting a strong turnout for the Nov. 3 election, which features the presidential race in which Incumbent Republican Donald Trump will face Democrat Joe Biden. The ballot will also feature a variety of U.S. congressional, senate and state elected offices.

For more information about the local election and to find out what council district you are in, visit the city’s website at morgan-hill.ca.gov/591/Elections.

Michael Moore

