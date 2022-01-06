Centennial Recreation Center is a popular spot for New Year goals

Gyms across the nation typically see an uptick in business in January, as getting in shape is one of, if not the most, popular New Year’s resolutions people make.

The Centennial Recreation Center, 171 W. Edmundson Ave. in Morgan Hill, sees many people signing up in the New Year who are looking to become more active and lead a healthier lifestyle, said Recreation Supervisor Debbie Vasquez.

The center draws people mainly through word of mouth, who are attracted by its amenities and welcoming environment, Vasquez said.

Membership benefits include full access to the fitness center, outdoor aquatic center for swimming, group exercise studios with more than 60 classes a week, a gym for basketball, volleyball, pickleball and badminton, and other activities.

“For me, fitness isn’t about just going to the gym, it’s about setting goals, personal achievement, building self-confidence, and peace of mind,” Vasquez said. “As a competitive triathlete it’s important for me to have nice facilities where I can train, but just as important for me to have friends to take part in my journey, help hold me accountable, and keep me sane. The City of Morgan Hill has some of the nicest facilities in the country, and I feel honored to be able to work at these facilities helping the community meet their goals and stay active and safe.”

The center has implemented many Covid-19 protocols over the past 22 months, according to Vasquez. Masks are required to be worn inside at all times. It also created an outdoor cardio area and exercise studio, where masks are not required, which offers a variety of popular classes in a socially distanced format.

Members are encouraged to utilize a personal cleaning bottle provided upon entry to the facility to keep with them and spray down their equipment before and after use, she added. In addition, staff, who are required to be fully vaccinated or tested weekly, clean and disinfect throughout the day.

Prospective members are encouraged to check out the facilities and see how the center can help them reach their goals, Vasquez said.

“Our team is committed to providing a welcoming, fun and engaging experience for all ages,” she said.

For information, visit morgan-hill.ca.gov/1461/Centennial-Recreation-Center.