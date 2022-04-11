good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 12, 2022
CalFire suspends burn permits in Santa Clara County

By: Staff Report
California has already experienced an unusually early start to fire season amidst an ongoing drought and historically low rainfall and reservoir levels. While wildfires are a natural part of California’s landscape, the fire season in California and across the west is starting earlier and ending later each year, says a press release from CalFire. Warmer spring and summer temperatures, reduced snowpack, and earlier spring snowmelt create longer and more intense dry seasons that increase moisture stress on vegetation and make forests more susceptible to severe wildfire.  

The increasing fire danger posed by dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region is  prompting CalFire to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa counties and the western portions of  Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, says the press release. This suspension takes effect April 11, and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves. 

“California wildfires continue to threaten our communities,” said Chief Joe Tyler, CalFire Director. “With the conditions set for an early start of the 2022 fire season, it is imperative that  we collectively take preventative steps now to prepare, and we ask all Californians to do their  part in wildfire preparedness.” 

Santa Clara Unit Chief George Huang reminds everyone, “All residents need to be ‘Ready’ by creating or maintaining 100 feet of defensible space around their home by removing all dead or dying vegetation.” 

While outdoor burning of landscape debris by homeowners is no longer allowed, CalFire is  asking residents to take that extra time to prepare your home for wildfire by creating defensible  space and hardening your home ahead of wildfires. 

Here are some tips to help prepare homes and property: 

– Clear all dead and/or dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures. 

– Landscape with fire resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover. 

– Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a  biomass energy or green waste facility 

The department may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety, according to CalFire. Agriculture, land management, fire training and other industrial-type burning may proceed if a CalFire official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit. 

The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires  within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfires may be permitted if the  campfire is maintained in such a manner as to prevent its spread to the wildland. A valid  campfire permit is required and can be obtained online at www.ReadyForWildfire.org. For additional information on how to create Defensible Space, Home Hardening, Evacuation  Planning and how to be prepared for wildfires, as well as tips to prevent wildfires,  visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.

