As of May 11, there have been a total of 2,341 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Santa Clara County, according to the county public health department’s website. A total of 129 people have died with Covid-19.

Also on May 11, the county reported seven new cases since the previous day.

Of the recorded positive cases, 43 are in Gilroy and 48 are in Morgan Hill, according to the county’s website. San Jose residents account for 1,543 of the positive cases in Santa Clara County.

Nearly 42,000 Santa Clara County residents have been tested for Covid-19.