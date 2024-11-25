Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley, a nonprofit youth services group providing after-school voluntary activities for young people through clubhouses across the valley, announced this week it has appointed Morgan Hill Assistant City Manager Edith Ramirez to its board of directors.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Edith Ramirez to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley’s Board of Directors,” said Steve Wymer, BGCSV’s President & CEO. “Edith is a dynamic leader whose commitment to expanding access and opportunity in underserved communities aligns perfectly with BGCSV’s mission.

“Her expertise and passion will be invaluable as we continue to work to help build a brighter, more equitable future for all children in South County and across Silicon Valley.”

Over the past 13 years, Ramirez has been instrumental in revitalizing Morgan Hill’s downtown area through strategic economic development initiatives, says a press release from Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley. Her leadership has resulted in the creation of more than 2 million square feet of new commercial and industrial space, driving economic growth and job creation in Morgan Hill.

Additionally, Ramirez is at the forefront of regional transportation projects, working to improve connectivity and accessibility.

Born in Mexico City and raised in the Bay Area, Ramirez is a mother of two and a proud resident of Morgan Hill, says the press release.

“I’m incredibly proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley,” Ramirez said. “As a mother of two kids who attend the Morgan Hill branch, I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of their programs.

“Clubs offer a haven where children can explore their passions, build lifelong friendships, and reach their full potential. By providing a nurturing environment and essential resources, BGCSV is empowering our community’s youth to achieve their dreams and create a brighter future.”