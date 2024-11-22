West Hills Community Church in Morgan HIll invites the public to the fourth annual “Christmas on the Hill” lights extravaganza this holiday season. The free walk-through outdoor event features a vast array of Christmas lights, hand painted life-size displays, themed decorated Christmas trees, light tunnels and free hot chocolate and popcorn.

At the top of the hill, visitors on the tour can sit and relax to a synchronized musical light display.

“We’ve been blown away by how many people in our community have enjoyed the Christmas lights and celebrated the Christmas story at Christmas on the Hill,” said David Frederick, Pastor of West Hills Community Church. “Join us this year as we celebrate with beautiful lights and a breathtaking view,” says David Frederick, Pastor of West Hills Community Church.”

The walk-through-lighted journey starts at the church’s mid-level parking lot, continues through the lighted tunnel, and finishes with spectacular views of Morgan Hill. Accessible parking is available at the top of the hill.

“Christmas on the Hill” takes place 5:30-8:30pm Dec. 8, 14, 15, 21, 22 and 24. West Hills Community Church is located at 16695 DeWitt Ave. in Morgan Hill.