Supporters of Live Oak and Sobrato High Schools’ 2020 graduates have been busy selling yard signs for proud parents to let their neighbors know their senior is about to graduate.

The Live Oak Athletic Boosters are still accepting orders for graduation yard signs until May 17. Signs cost $20 each, and proceeds benefit Live Oak Athletic Boosters’ Senior Athletic Scholarships.

The signs read, “Proud family of a Class of 2020 graduate, Live Oak. Congratulations!” They are decorated with school colors and the Acorn mascot wearing a graduation cap.

To find a link to the order form for a Live Oak graduate yard sign, visit the “Live Oak Athletic Boosters” page on Facebook.

The Sobrato Murphy Music Association has been selling similar yard signs for Sobrato High School graduates, but the deadline to purchase those was May 6. For more information, visit the website sobratomurphymusic.com.

The Morgan Hill Unified School District is preparing plans to conduct live-streamed virtual graduation ceremonies for Live Oak, Sobrato and Central High Schools due to the ongoing Covid-19 public health crisis. Current stay-at-home public health orders and ongoing social distancing guidelines will likely make live graduation ceremonies unfeasible, according to district staff.