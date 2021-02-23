The nation’s blood supply has been “dramatically” impacted by recent winter storms in Texas and elsewhere, and Stanford Blood Center is stepping up to help Bay Area hospitals get the blood they need.

These efforts include a series of upcoming blood drives, including one in Morgan Hill on Feb. 27.

A press release from Stanford Blood Center says the Bay Area faces a “critical need for all blood types,” especially type O+. The blood center is asking the community to come out and donate blood as soon as possible in order to meet the immediate needs of local patients.

“While SBC continues to collect blood for the primary hospitals we serve, we are doing our part to provide for additional hospitals that are being impacted by this national shortage. Though we’re committed to helping as many local patients as possible, our ability to do so is dependent on support from our donors,” said Renee Gipson, Donor Service Director at Stanford Blood Center. “We want to remind everyone that blood donation remains an essential activity, and we want to reassure you that the safety of our donors is a top priority, and we have measures in place to ensure blood donation continues to be a safe process for everyone onsite. Your donation is an easy but powerful way to lend a hand to those struggling during this difficult time.”

The upcoming mobile blood drive in Morgan Hill will take place 11am to 3pm Feb. 27 at Morgan Hill Athletic Club, 126 Cochrane Plaza.

Blood donors should be in good health with no cold, flu or Covid-19 symptoms. Donors should eat well before donation, drink fluids and present a photo ID at the time of donation. Eligibility information can be found at stanfordbloodcenter.org/eligibility or by calling 888-723-7831.

There are also blood donation centers and one-day blood drives coming up throughout the Bay Area. Click here for more information.